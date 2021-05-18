From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of Coalition of Civil Societies in Delta State on Tuesday rose against the incessant attacks on police formations and killing of policemen by hoodlums across the country.

The rights group in a protest in Asaba, the state capital, wondered why police officers have become targets of armed men across the country.

Like the life of every Nigerian, the protesters during the peaceful rally, insisted that lives of police officers also matter.

They carried placards of various inscriptions including “Stop killing police”, ‘Welcome to Nigeria where a lawyer will stand in for a notorious criminals and be called a learned colleague”, “Police lives matter”, “Welcome to Nigeria where a man will impregnate his daughter and blame the police”, among others.

One of the protesters, Victor Ojei of Young Nigerian Rights Organization, wondered would become of the ordinary citizens if the security agents were no longer safe.

Also, Anthony Asakitikpi of HURIDE said the “rate at which policemen are being killed has become unbearable. I believe we have security votes, the state should equip the police with security votes for them to perform optimally.

“The police are not the problem of the country, those aggrieved should direct their anger at the leadership who has failed us.”

In a 16-point demand read to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by Elvis Ogisi of Bring Back Our Youth Initiative, the protesters called for adequate equipment for the police.

Ogisi also called for proper welfare for police officers and their families, in order to motivate them to provide the needed the security of lives and property.

Receiving the protesters in Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu commended the youths for their peaceful disposition.

Aniagwu who was flanked by his counterpart in the Ministry of Youths Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga and Senior Special Assistant on Security, Cassidy Iloba, frowned at the attack on federal agencies and killing of security agents.

He promised to forward their demands to the appropriate quarters for attention.