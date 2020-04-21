Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kaduna state, on Tuesday commended the state government for airing educational programmes via its radio and television to keep pupils and students busy during the lockdown.

The CSOs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that they have been monitoring the programme, which they described as laudable.

Mr. Tijjani Aliyu, Chairman, Kaduna State Basic Education Accountability Mechanism, described the initiative as commendable, adding that the delivery was qualitative.

Aliyu said that the idea has helped in keeping pupils and students busy with academic activities during the lockdown period, saying it was an effective means of helping students learning during the emergency lockdown.

“I am particularly impressed because the radio and television teaching programme is helping students to prepare for the West African Examinational Council and National Examination Council,” he said.

Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Executive Director, Hope for Communities and Children Initiative, said that the instructions were very audible and clear, adding that ‘the teachers were on point.’

“I really commend the Kaduna state government for the initiative which is not only helping our children to learn at home, but also keeping teachers busy and productive,” Umar said.

Similarly, Mr. Daniels Akpan, Executive Director, African Centre for Educational Development, also lauded the programme, describing it as the “best response” to education emergency.

Akpna, however, called on the state government to extend the programme beyond Covid-19 crises to ensure that students continued their learning experience after school period.

NAN reports that the state government had on April 6 introduced the teaching programmes on radio and television to help students especially those preparing for the SSCE.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, had told NAN that the digital lessons would focus on Senior Secondary School Students preparing for WAEC and NECO examinations.

On his part, the Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, Malam Abdullahi Sani, said that the programme for primary pupils would focus of ‘Jolly Phonics’ teaching technique.

Sani described Jolly Phonics as an effective method of teaching pupils how to read, packed with fun and multi-sensory approaches using sound of letters, singing and dancing.

“It is packed with activities that children love, making them feel they are playing but in fact are learning how to read English and Hausa words,” he said. (NAN)