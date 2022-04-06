From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Coalition of Civil Society organisations in Plateau State has advocated for the establishment of Gender Commission in Plateau State to address gender based violence, rape, harassment and human trafficking.

Coordinator of the Coalition Mr Gad Shamaki disclosed this during a courtesy to the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Chrisantus Ahmadu, in his office in Jos, Plateau State.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Shamaki noted that the establishment of the Gender Commission will add value to the state in responding to social justice for the enthronement of peace and harmony.

He applauded the Attorney General for his tireless support to CSOs in the state and said the current administration would right it name in gold if the bold state is taken to established the commission.

Shamaki praised the commissioner for working assiduously toward ensuring laws that would protect the rights of women and ensure social justice in the state are enacted.

Shamaki promised that CSOs in the state would continue to work in different spheres of human endeavours towards improvement of lives of citizens in the state.

The commissioner assured that the Gender Commission would be established by Governor Simon Lalong’s administration.

He said government has commenced the process of appointing key pioneer staff that would drive the operation of the commission and said the process would soon be concluded.

Ahmadu attributed the delay in setting up the commission to some lacuna in the law establishing it, but said that it would be addressed soon.

‘Initially, we had challenges with some provisions of the law that seeks to establish the commission because it was hurriedly done.

‘We feel some of the provisions are in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

‘But I have the approval of the governor for us to go ahead and establish the gender commission and amendment of those relevant sections of the law will be done later.

‘We have commenced the process of appointments of key officers who will drive the process from this nuptial stage. So, very soon we will officially establish the gender commission,’ he said.

He explained that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill in the state has been passed into law and that very soon, the governor will assent it.

The commissioner commended the efforts of the CSOs in the state toward meeting the needs of the people of the state, particularly in critical areas where government has not been able to address.