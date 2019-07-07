Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) says that Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP, Adamawa North), who was caught on camera assaulting a clerk at an adult store, should be commended for swiftly apologising, even as it condemned the shocking act.

The CCSG claims that the released video “was suspicious and that it was done to victimise Abbo because of his minority status in the Red Chamber, saying if those threatening to arrest him are genuinely concern, they should also arrest other top government officials with a similar offence.”

CCSG President Kingsley Nwagwu and Secretary-General Abubakar Ibrahim, said in a statement: