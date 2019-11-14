The Forum of Civil Society Organisation in Nigeria has honoured foremost traditional ruler, Igwe Sir George Ekwealor Obalum, Oba-Agu 11 of Umuoba Anam in Anambra State.

A statement by the Forum’s national secretary, Chidi Chielo and South East Coordinator, Emeka Ibeabuchi, said Igwe Sir George was singled out for the Best Performing Traditional Ruler of the Year (South East) following his outstanding service to his community and Anambra State.

“This award is in recognition of His Royal Majesty’s track record that centres on human capacity building and his immense contributions in youth, women empowerment, peace and community development in Anambra.”

The group described the traditional ruler as “a great man of peace” whose efforts led to a peaceful reconciliation of perennial conflicts between Nsugbe Development Union and Abata Landlords Association, among other communal crises.