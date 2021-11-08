“Polls commenced between 10:00am and 12:30pm in 53.5% of the voting locations observed. This was as a result of the late arrival of officials and materials. These delays in the commencement of polls were observed in locations such as PU 001 and 008 in Amansea ward of Awka North LGA, PU 017 and 018 in Uga I ward ofAguata LGA and several others. In some other places, particularly voting locations in parts of Ihiala, Idemili North and Idemili South LGAs, no INEC staff or mate- rial was deployed.”