Gyang Bere, Jos

The battle against insurgency and banditry in the North East has received a boost with the sustained training programme for Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), vigilance group and hunters on counter-terrorism to provide intelligence gathering for the military to secure members of their communities.

The volunteer security outfit, made up of young men and women have contributed immensely to the success recorded by the military on the fight against Boko Haram in the North East. Sadly, some members of the CJTF have paid the supreme price, working round the clock to protect members of their communities from invasion by insurgents and other bandit groups.

Despite the life threatening exercise, more youths from the war region have offered themselves in the fight against insecurity in the North East.

Last week, about 400 members of the CJTF, hunters and members of vigilance groups from Adamawa and Yobe states completed another two weeks training on capacity building for youths in the North-East at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Mountain School, Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State.

The training, sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), titled “Exposing Civilian JTF, Vigilance and Hunters to Leadership Techniques for Conflict Resolution and Peaceful Coexistence in the North-East.” was aimed at equipping the youths with indispensable skills to fight terrorism.

Director General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jonah Bawa, said the UNDP has made efforts to ensure that the North-East region and the entire nation is liberated from insurgency and other ugly trends that have befallen it through the activities of Boko Haram and other bandits groups.

He said it is on record that the UNDP rendered and is still rendering unequalled and unparalleled support to government and communities, stressing that 3000 participants have been sponsored by the UNDP since the inception of its partnership with the centre in 2017:

“The participants are parts of those who have protected their communities from insurgency. They provided the needed stabilisation and resilience made possible and achievable through provision of support programmes such as the type provided by the UNDP.”

Coordinator of the Mountain School, Abdulmumuni Adamu Maimako, expressed delight with the participants for the their role in the various communities in the North East and for their maturity, zeal and determination during the course. He urged them to take advantage of the training to deepen their skills in providing the necessary security support to their communities and urged them to report any form of suspicious movement around their communities for prompt action.

UNDP Resident Representative, Mohammed Yahya, represented by the Chief Technical Advisor, Isaak Otieno, said it would continue to support young Nigerians and work with the state governments for the success of CJTF.

The course officer, Onjefu Audu, said the participants were exposed to series of well-planned and coordinated basic activities. These included rope obstacle crossing, assault course, wall and beam and parachute jump, all aimed at acquiring self-confidence at height, balance, mental coordination, cooperation among team members as well as organizational and planning abilities, which are all needed for effective leadership.

In May 2019, 577 members of the CJTF were trained on counter-terrorism to provide the requisite security help to members of their communities. The training was organised by the UNDP and had participants from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states. UNDP Team Lead on Governance, Peace and Security, Mathew Alao, said the world body would not relent in its efforts to reintegrate young men and women who had actively collaborated with the Military Joint Task Force to annihilate the dreaded Boko Haram.

Bawa described the UNDP’s interest in Nigeria’s wellbeing as encouraging: “UNDP recently trained the CJTF and vigilance groups who are involved in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency. Over 500 former fighters participated in this training that was conducted to provide a basic level of civic understanding and build capacity in critical skills that will allow members of CJTF and vigilante groups to improve their civil and social engagements and to function better in civilian life.”

A 27-year-old Ladi Danjuma who has been a member of the JTF, said some of her colleagues who were part of the group have suffered serious humiliation and some had to quit. She expressed commitment towards the service to her community and said the training would enhance her skills for better delivery.

Ishaku Danladi who hails from Adamawa State said the knowledge acquired during the training would be passed down to other members of the JTF for maximum surveillance of various communities.

Since 2017, UNDP has supported government in efforts aimed at stabilising local communities that were devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency. This has been done through the provision of support in four inter-related areas: livelihoods, security, basic services and emerging local governance.