Chief Judge of Delta State, Marshal Umukoro, has charged the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to connect the Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service to the national grid for electricity supply.

Umukoro made the call at Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area where he rounded off 2019 jail delivery visit.

He tasked BEDC to live up to its corporate social responsibility to correctional facilities in its area of operation by hooking the facilities to the national grid.

“It is not every time our business entities will look for profit. The profit derivable from here if they have light and properly taken care of, and they are released could not be quantified in naira and kobo,” he said.

The chief judge said out of the 2,149 warrant of inmates reviewed in the five custodial centres across the state, 136 regained their freedom.

He urged state counsel to reside at their stations to conduct their cases rather than staying at the state capital.

Justice Umukoro attributed challenges of delay in court proceedings and incessant adjournments to lack of preparedness of state counsel, prosecution, availability of witnesses and members of the Bar.

Deputy Controller of Corrections, Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, Frank Okonkwo, commended the state government for refurbishing dilapidated operational vehicles, which has improved logistics in quick production of awaiting trial inmates to court.