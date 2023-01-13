From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has invites justices, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the President Nigerian Bar Association

to recommend lawyers for appointment into the bench of Federal High Court as judges.

A statement signed by Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, Assistant Director Information , Federal High Court of Nigeria , Abuja, notified all stakeholders and the general public of the existing vacancies to be filled with appointment of Nine (9) Judges.

It explained that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho issued the notice “in exercise of his constitutional powers and consequent upon the approval by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council Hon. Dr. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola GCON for the appointment of further Nine (9) Judges.”

It further explained that the appointment of nine judges is “separate from the pending exercise for the appointment of the fifteen (15) Judges earlier approved, which exercise for the consideration of candidates for possible appointment to the Bench of the Federal High Court with regards to some states will commence soon.

The States include: Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ogun and Oyo.

She said that in line with the NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts, ” the Honourable Chief Judge, therefore invites Your Lordships, the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the President Nigerian Bar Association to nominate suitably qualified persons from the aforementioned States for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench.

All recommendations are to reach the Chambers of the Hon. Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on or before the 28 February, 2023.