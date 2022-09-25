From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Worried by the rising rate of road traffic deaths and injuries in the country, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has advocated for the training of judicial officers on how to handle road safety cases.

Justice Ariwoola disclosed that the proposed training would be organized in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) and the Nigeria Judicial Institute, NJI, for judicial officers at all levels.

The CJN made the disclosure in Abuja at the 11th edition of the Kwapda’as Samson Rangna’an Dongban (KRSD) Foundation, annual conference.

KRSD is a non-profit organization founded by the President of the Court of Appeal, PCA, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, committed to creating healthy, safety and secure road conditions and practices for road users.

It was founded in memory of her son, Samson, who lost his life in a road crash 11 years ago.

Justice Ariwoola explained that the training would not only aimed at reducing road traffic fatalities in the country, but will help report more cases on the support of victims of road traffic crashes.

He said, “My concern primarily will be the training of judicial officers on the issues pertaining to road safety cases, particularly from the lowest level of the judiciary, magistrates, and the high court.

“The training will help judicial officers bear in mind the effect of road safety cases on victims and of course, families, and dependants.

“With the Road Safety Corps, KRSD foundation, and in synergy with the National Judicial Institute, the training will be organized and judicial officers at various levels will be properly trained.”

Meanwhile, the CJN has pleaded with the general public to always assist victims of road traffic crashes by being their brother’s keepers.

” I will plead with the general public to be up and doing in providing assistance to victims of road traffic crashes. Many at times, if immediate attention is provided, the victims might not die. I plead with us all to be our brother’s keepers,” he said.

Statistics from the Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Bureau of Statistics shows that between 2013 and 2020, no fewer than 41,709 persons have lost their lives to road crashes.

In her speech at the event, the founder of the Foundation, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem called for the establishment of a non-medical trauma management center for victims and relatives of the victims.

The President of the Court of Appeal disclosed that an estimated number of 6,000 people die in the country from road traffic crashes and many sustain serious injuries.

While advocating for an urgent victims’ support programme, Justice Dongban-Mensem stated: “We aspire to set up a victim’s Trauma Centre to counsel the victims to restore their emotional equilibrium in addition to medical care.

” We advocate that the victims of road crashes who are in Non-Governmental Organisations should be engaged in the management of support measures in road crashes issues,” she said.

The jurist further expressed the need for more emphasis on capacity building and public enlightenment, noting, “One of the major contributing factors to the high rate of crashes on our roads is the attitude of drivers to road safety generally and which again touches very significantly on the issue of driver-attitude, poor education and a dearth of information.”

She equally emphasised the need for an urgent review of the National Road Safety Policy and safety development plan to reduce traffic fatalities in the country.

While disclosing that the foundation was set to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries, she noted that road safety is a demanding business not only for the government agencies but requires extensive private corporate participation.

“Sustained investment/ support from authorities, private organizations, and international financing for the activities of indigenous Non-Governmental Organizations should be purposefully pursued.

” More direct investments for road safety development in low and middle-income countries should be the top priority in the Global Plan Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030,” she pleaded.

At the sober event occasioned by the demise of her late son, Prince Paeke Shepnaan, were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, former Aviation Minister and Corp Marshal, Chief Osita Chidoka, Representative of the Acting Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Dauda Biu, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other road safety stakeholders.