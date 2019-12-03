Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammed will lead the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and other stakeholders in the criminal Justice sector to a national workshop on minimum standards for the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and the domesticated versions in the states fixed for December 9 in Abuja.

Participants at the two-day workshop are expected to brainstorm on some key issues including common standards for assessing the performance of the federal government and the various states in providing sound system of criminal Justice in the country.

The workshop which is organised by the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) and the Federal Ministry of Justice, would also promote the development of modern system of Criminal Justice Administration in the country.

According to the convener of the workshop, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), “participants will know how to use the criminal justice system to achieve social and economic progress and crime prevention. The minimum standards agreed will be used to assess the states and the federal government. This will create a healthy competition amongst the states. This will ultimately strengthen democracy by creating an effective system of criminal justice administration,” he said.

Akinseye-George, who is the president of CSLS, added that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed would chair the workshop while the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) would be the chief host and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu special guest.