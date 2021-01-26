From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has approved the appointment of Mallam Ahuraka Yusuf Isah as his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Strategy.

The appointment which was made public on Tuesday by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hajia Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, is with immediate effect.

Before his appointment, Isah was a Judiciary Editor/ Chief Correspondent with the Leadership Newspaper, Abuja and has also worked in various newspapers and magazines in the country.

It would be recalled that between February 2013 and October 2016, Isah served as a media aide to two CJNs namely; Justice Aloma Mukthar and from February 2013 and November 2014 and justice Mahmud Mohammed from November 2014 to October 2016.

Isah, who hails from Ebiya in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State has a BSC in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan and a law degree from the University of Abuja.

Since he assumed the mantle of leadership of the nation’s Judiciary, the CJN has evolved measures and process to insulate justice delivery in the country against poisons of politics as well as getting the acts of the judiciary together.

Having ensured a prevailing peace in the Judiciary the CJN is said to be deeply concerned over the public image of the Judiciary and to that effect has decided to involve the media as a development partner in the all important task of instilling more confidence in the Judiciary.

Isah is therefore expected to lead the implementation of the CJN’s strategies and initiatives to deepening the confidence reposed in the judiciary.