Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, will lead over 70 judges and the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to brainstorm at a Worksop on secured transactions in movable assets and credit reporting reforms in Nigeria.

Also in attendance at the workshop will be the the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, NJI, Justice Roseline Bozim, the Director, Development Finance of the CBN, Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf and Chief Osa Amadusun, Registrar, National Collateral Registry.

The National Judicial Institute and Juris Law Office are the organizers of the workshop which is being sponsored by the CBN, the World Bank Group/ IFC and UK Aid .

The e-Workshop is with the Theme: The Role of the Judiciary in Ensuring the Effectiveness of the Secured Transaction in Movable Assets and Credit Reporting Act 2017.

According to the organiser, over 70 judicial officers from the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and Chief Judges of some states as well as Judges from each state of the Federation are attending the workshop which will take place between October 27 and 28, 2020.

Resource persons at the workshop include Mr. Osaro Eghobamien SAN, Kofo-Abdulsalam Alada, Director of Legal Services of the CBN, Augustine Edet Esq., of the Pan African University, Ubong Awah, World Bank/IFC Senior Credit Infrastructure Specialist and Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, Principal Partner, Juris Law Office.