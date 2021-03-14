From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has led 18 Justices of the Supreme Court on a condolence visit to the family of the late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who died on March 7, 2021.

Also on the visit over the weekend were officials of the court including the Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Mustapha and some management staff of the Supreme Court.

The delegation was received by Justice Ngwuta’s cousin, Chief Nwali; his brother, Stephen Ngwuta and his daughter, Chidera Ngwuta.

Meanwhile, a former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Imo State and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), has attributed the death of the late jurist to the shock and trauma ocassioned by the 2016 midnight invasion of his Abuja official residence, by operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

“It is unfortunate that what he was subjected to, something unknown in any civilized nation, that he couldn’t recover from that shock and trauma. This is very very unfortunate. That he passed on at the hour and time of the invasion speaks of protest of what he was subjected to. He died in protest of what he was subjected to in the hands of operatives of the DSS in 2016.”

Regardless, Ume described the late jurist as a legal icon who contributed immensely in the development of the nation’s legal jurisprudence.

“It’s most unfortunate to hear about the death of Justice Slyvester Nwguta of the Supreme Court. It is devastating that we lose such a jurist who has played a wonderful role in Justice dispensation in Nigeria.

“While in the High Court bench, he made novel pronouncements, while at the Court of Appeal, he made wonderful efforts and beautiful pronouncements in the judicial jurisprudence of our country.

At the Supreme Court, he was an icon.”

Another Senior lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), a former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Abia State, described the late Ngwuta as an erudite and courageous jurist who will be missed by all.

“I was shocked when I heard the sad news of the demise of Ngwuta JSC. Justice Ngwuta was an erudite, hard working and courageous Judicial officer.

We had expected that he will be celebrated when he will retire from the bench by the end of this month. We shall miss him. May God grant his gentle soul eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

But speaking during the visit, the CJN stated that it was not an avenue for long speeches, being a sad occasion and so he was brief. He said the late jurist was a complete gentleman who won’t hurt anyone.

‘’He was highly dedicated to his duty and would definitely be missed by many people. May His Lordship’s soul rest in peace and may God Almighty continue to protect and provide for the family he left behind,” the CJN said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Chief Nwali thanked the CJN and the Supreme Court for their support, saying the apex court has been taking care of the deceased from the day he fell sick, both physically and financially until his demise.

‘’Up till date the court has been supportive of the family as regards arrangements leading to the burial of the deceased. We pray for the delegation, just as we will forever be grateful for the kindness and support extended by the court,’’ he said.

A statement by the Special Senior Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahurukah Isah disclosed that the CJN subsequently signed the condolence register on behalf of himself and his brother Justices.

Justice Ngwuta who was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021 gave the ghost by 2.30am on March 7, 2021.

His remain has been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending the conclusion of arrangements for his burial.

Meanwhile, lawyers have continued to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice, Slyvester Nwguta.

In his tribute, a, Constitutional lawyer and author, Chief Sabastine Hon (SAN), described the late Justice Ngwuta as an erudite jurist who fished out sound judgments and rulings.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of this erudite Justice of the Supreme Court, more so as he had just about two weeks to retire and take a well-deserved rest from the Bench. What a loss! His lordship, during his stewardship on the Bench, dished out sound judgments and rulings, and was a delight of all practitioners. His death should, however, encourage the powers that be to carry out more constitutional and institutional reforms that would see to the considerable easing of workload on our Judges and Justices. We have been shouting on rooftops over these; but now isn’t the time to rehash our pressure; rather, we are in mourning mood. Adieu, Hon. Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.”

Another Senior lawyer and a Governorship aspirant for Anambra State, Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), said the death of the jurist is a reminder to humanity that death is inevitable.

“It is difficult to accept the news that my lord is dead even as he was billed to retire on the 30th day of March, 2021. May God grant those of us he has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. To the judiciary that he has left, the lesson is that every one must accept the reality that we shall at the end of time, account to God, the supreme judge.”

In his tribute, another senior lawyer, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) who expressed sadness over the death said Justice Ngwuta died as a result of his subjugation by the powers that be.

“What a loss. I believe he died because he could not live down the disgrace he was subjected to by the powers that be. Can you imagine how he will be perceived in his retirement given that he would then have been stripped of the protection and grandour of office. We must be careful how we treat our public officers but more importantly public officers must live in the realization that like ceasars wife they must live above suspicion. May his soul rest in peace”

The State Security Service had in 2016 raided the homes of some judges late Friday and early Saturday to gather evidence of corruption, officials.

The raids on multiple residences of the judicial officers were carried out simultaneously in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Gombe, Kano, Enugu and Sokoto.

In Abuja, the judges whose homes were raided include Adeniyi Ademola, and Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja as well as Sylvester Ngwuta and John Okoro of the Supreme Court.