TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for investing in the judiciary.

Justice Muhammad expressed this yesterday, when he commissioned residential quarters for Court of Appeal justices built by the State government.

The CJN, who was represented by Justice Mary Odili, Justice of the Supreme Court, said the provision of residential accommodation for judges would promote the rule of law and access to justice.

He stated: “The facilities speak of the love the Rivers State governor has for the judiciary. The gesture will promote the comfort of the judicial officers and efficient justice delivery.

“Other governors should emulate Governor Wike in order to enhance the performance of judges in the country for effective administration and dispensation of justice”, he stated.

In his speech, the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, described the judiciary as an indispensable arm of government in the fight against corruption.

Wike said the provision of accommodation for judicial officers was a deliberate attempt to enhance their productivity and also ensure that they benefit like those in the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said: “One arm of government that is key in the fight against corruption is the judiciary. Judges cannot fight corruption when they are not provided with the basic facilities.

“I am in the executive as a governor and I enjoy. The legislature enjoys. So, why will people think that the judiciary is cursed”, he noted.

Governor Wike appealed to the President of the Court of Appeal to increase the number of judges in the state to tally with the accommodation provided by the state government for them.

Also speaking, the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said provision of the accommodation for the judicial officers would reduce the challenges that affect effective administration and dispensation of justice.

Justice Dongban-Mensem lauded Governor Wike for the provision of the houses and urged judges of the Appeal Court to reciprocate by always upholding their oath of office by dispensing justice to all Nigerians without fear or favour.

In his welcome address, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, said the gesture by Governor Wike was to ensure that Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State benefit from the services of the court.

In his goodwill message, the President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, commended the governor for his vision and foresight aimed at promoting administration of justice and rule of law.

Speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Theo Osanakpo, said the action of the governor would provide opportunity for optimal performance by the judges of the Court of Appeal.

On his part, the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the NBA , Prince Nyekwere, said the inauguration of the residences and staff quarters was one of the governor’s numerous benevolence to the judiciary in the state.

The residences comprised of six bedroom duplex with Boys’ Quarters for the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, with four number six bedroom duplexes at Forces Avenue, two number six bedroom duplexes at Akasa Street, one number six bedroom duplexes at Elelenwo Street and one number four bedroom bungalow at Ejor Street for other judges and 16 flats for staff of the Court of Appeal.