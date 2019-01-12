Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

South-South governors have scheduled an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss recent developments concerning the planned arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, who also doubles as the chairman of the forum, also to be discussed are security concerns in South-South states ahead the 2019 general elections and the issue of the derivation.

The Special Adviser to the governor on media relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement said the meeting would hold in Abuja.

Soriwei Dickson, however, expressed his views concerning the CJN, describing the development as “a grave and dangerous escalation coming few weeks to the general election.”

He said that the South-South Governors would address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.

Governor Dickson said that all hands must be on deck to prevent the subversion and desecration of the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as the country moves nearer to the election.