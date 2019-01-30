Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Lawyers in Borno and Yobe states have defied the two-day boycott of courts announced by the national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as many of them were in courts on Tuesday, the second day of the boycott.

Some lawyers appeared in the courts for their cases at the premises of the state High Court, Gidan Madara, located in the heart of Maiduguri, as early as 9 am. Likewise in Damaturu, Yobe state, some lawyers were said to have arrived at the court premises at 8:30 pm ahead of their appearance in courts for various matters.

NBA chairman, Damaturu branch, Dr. Abubakar Kagu, earlier in a statement asked members to continue with their appearances in courts, urging the national body to resolve the legal crisis with diplomacy rather than boycott.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, Damaturu branch regrets the situation that led to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria. As ministers in the temple of justice, we must insist that this is a matter that is already before the courts and should be left for the courts to decide.

“One of the cardinal roles of the bar is to protect the character and essence of courts and their process. Therefore, boycotts or resorting to street actions on a matter that is before the courts are by far, a deviation from the fundamental principles that define the tenets of the legal profession and of democracy,” he said.

He maintained that courts must be allowed to operate and make decisions on the CJN matter so as to advance the cause of justice for everyone.”

The Maiduguri branch chairman of NBA, Mohammed, told our correspondent that the branch was in total support of the boycott but regretted that some lawyers failed to comply.

“We adhered to the directive of the national body and we have monitoring team going round to ensure compliance. But then, some people decided to defy the directive. We regret this and it is totally unacceptable to us. Those who did not comply will be disciplined,” he said, although he did not mention whether or not any member was caught.