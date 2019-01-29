In defiance of a directive issued by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for a two day boycott of court proceedings to protest the suspension of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Jigawa State chapter of the Bar has announced that it would not join in the planned boycotts.

The state chairman of the association Barrister Bashir Hussaini announced the stand yesterday while ‎addressing news men at the Federal High Court, Dutse.

He explained that, “NBA Dutse branch express their deep concern on the suspension ‎of the Chief Justice of Nigeria but the branch would not embark on any strike or boycott court proceeding.”

“The branch will not embark on any strike or boycott of court proceedings, instead we will remain resolute always in support of the fight of corruption at any level,” Hussaini said.

The NBA chairman described the situation as a time of trial for the legal profession in Nigeria,‎ adding that nobody should be seen to be above the law.

He called on the warring parties to seek redress through legal means by appealing against the order of the Tribunal for the suspension of the CJN instead of embarking on court boycott that would be detrimental to the parties and the country at large.