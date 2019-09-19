Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammad, will on Monday administer oath on 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

A statement by the Director, Press and Information for the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, said the ceremony will take place at the Supreme Court complex.

“As customary, during such programmes, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year,”said Akande.

Out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the SAN rank this year, only 38 including three academics, were awarded the SANs by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPP).

The list of the successful candidates include a Lagos based human rights activist, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Mrs Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana and Ama Etuwewe and Oladipo Olasope, Echezona Etiaba, Godwin Omoaka, Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aihkunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Atoyebi.

The SAN rank, the highest award in the legal profession, is given in recognition for excellence performance by lawyers and academics.