Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammad will on Monday administer an oath on 38 new Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) including the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata.

The annual event is part of the activities lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court.

Although the apex court had proceeded on her annual vacation on July 29, 2019, some Justices of the court were held back to adjudicate of some political cases that were time-bound.

A statement by the Director, Press, and Information at the Supreme Court, Dr Akande Festus, said the ceremony would take place at the Supreme Court complex.

He stated: “As customary, during such programmes, the Hon Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year,” Akande stated.

Out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the SAN rank this year, only 38 including three academics, succeeded at the end of the exercise conducted by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

The committee had on July 5, released the list of the successful candidates to also include a Lagos-based human rights activist, Mr Ebun-olu Adegboruwa and two women out of four that applied.

Others are the wife of a justice of the Supreme Court, Mrs Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana and Ama Etuwewe and Oladipo Olasope.

Also elevated are Badamasi, Echezona Etiaba, Godwin Omoaka, Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aihkunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Atoyebi.

The SAN rank is the highest award in the legal profession and it comes with certain privileges including seating in the inner bar and getting your cases called first.

It is awarded as a recognition for excellent performance in the field by the practising lawyers and academics.