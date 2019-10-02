Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Wednesday, administered the oath of office on Justice Benedict Kanyip, as the acting president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

He takes over from Justice Babatunde Adejumo, who retired as president of the court after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years on October 1, 2019.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CJN explained that it was a constitutional provision that the next most senior justice be appointed as the acting president of NICN pending the conclusion for the process of the substantive president of the court.

Justice Muhammad, therefore, urged him to show good leadership qualities that would distinguish him to be able to shoulder the responsibility given to him.

“Take time to constantly look at the act that established NICN and be a practical man; check all the reports being sent to SCN and be sure they follow due process.

“Go round the divisions under the court and see things for yourself and work well with your brothers.”

The CJN pleaded for the cooperation of the members of staff of the NICN in finding solutions to problems of the court.

Justice Kanyip hails from Anturung-Attakar in Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He was appointed a judge of the National Industrial Court in 2000 for an initial period of four years although with eligibility for a renewal for a further term of four years.

In June 2004, having completed the first term, his appointment for another term of four years was renewed, and he is now a tenured judge of the court.

Professor Kanyip attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for his LLB, and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Nigeria for his BL.

He took up a teaching appointment as a Lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1987 and rose to the position of Lecturer II before leaving in 1992 for the National Commission for Colleges of Education as Legal Adviser in the rank of Principal Legal Officer.

In 1995, he was appointed Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and rose through this appointment to the rank of Associate Research Professor of Law in 2000 when he joined the court.