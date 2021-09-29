From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will lead the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and other members of the legal community to a workshop to brainstorm on some reforms introduced by the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

Also expected at the event scheduleed for October 12 is the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele

According to the organiser, the Principal Partner of Juris Law Office and visiting professor of Law, Mr. Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, at meeting with media executives, the key provisions of BOFIA 2020 that will be deliberated upon workshop include the scope and legality otherwise of the sweeping powers of CBN under BOFIA 2020.

He said the workshop will also focus on the statutory requirements imposed by CBN on all Banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria to adopt policies on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism and cyber security in Nigeria.

He said the need for the workshop has become very imperative and compelling considering the recent reforms introduced by the Banks and Other Financial Institution Act, (BOFIA) 2020.

Special Guests of Honour confirmed to attend this Workshop are the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, Past Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute, Hon. Justice Mahmud Mohammed, GCON, FNJI, President of the Court of Appeal, as well as the President and Chairman, Governing Board of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi.

The event which holds at the National Judicial Institute is organized by the Juris Law Office, the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

”This workshop will further deliberate on the following powers of CBN to freeze account of any bank and other financial institutions in Nigeria; to issue guidelines over unclaimed funds/dormant accounts in banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria; to establish and regulate the special tribunal for enforcement and recovery of eligible loans for bank and other financial institutions in Nigeria; and to regulate the licensing and activities of the Financial Technology (FINTECH) companies in Nigeria”, he said.

Apart from the CJN, others expected at the workshop are, Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Presidemt of the Court of Appeal, as well as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John T. Tsoho.

Others to attend are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Others are Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi. Administrator, National Judicial Institute, Mr Kofo-Abdulsalam Alada, Esq., Director, Legal Services Department, CBN and Mr. Chibuzor Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, also ofbthe CBN.

Others are Dr. Thompson Sunday, Deputy Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria and Mr Michael Osilama Otu, Group Legal Adviser and Board Secretary, Zenith Bank Plc.