From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Tuesday met with some national and local officials of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria(JUSUN) in his Supreme Court chamber to explore solutions and ways to mitigate impact of the ongoing strike in the Judiciary.

A statement by Malam Ahuraka Isah, Special Assistant to the CJN on media and publicity strategy indicated that the meeting lasted some minutes.

The CJN however at the end asked the JUSUN to call off the strike while the process of making the state government to obey Order 10 and various court judgments on the autonomy of the Judiciary are being implemented.

“The unintended sufferers of this strike are better imagined than seen. It has spiral effects, including our children, the Federal Judiciary which is a lesser culprit.

“Ordinarily, I would say let me talk to individual 36 state governors, which amount to asking for their favours.

“But some of them would ask me to do ten favours in return.

This is why as a judge I am prohibited from asking for favour.”

The National Treasurer of JUSUN, Mr Jimoh Musa who led the delegation on behalf of the JUSUN President, Marwan Adamu said out of 19 members of the NEC, only three of them were present.

Their president, Musa said had an accident on his way to attend the meeting with CJN.

“We have to table the CJN’s fatherly advice before our NEC meeting and consequently get back to his lordship,” Musa said.