From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Federal lawmaker Shina Peller has revealed what his late father, Moshood Abiola Peller, one of Africa’s most renowned magicians, who lost his life in August 1997 to assassins, told him about the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Oyo State representative made the revelation in his congratulatory statement dated June 28, 2022, on Ariwoola, which he personally signed and shared on his verified social media platforms. It was made available to journalists in Ibadan by Kola Popoola, Press Secretary to Shina Peller.

Peller, who described Ariwoola, who hails from Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, as an embodiment of integrity, justice, truth and the rule of law, congratulated the new Acting CJN on his appointment and swearing-in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariowoola on his swearing-in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. It gladdens my heart and that of my constituents and the people of Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, to see him reach the pinnacle of his career. I must say that this is, indeed, a big plus for the people of Oke Ogun, Oyo State and Nigeria at large,” he stated.

“Years ago, I could remember vividly how my dad, the late Professor Moshood Abiola Peller, described him as trustworthy, upright, and just. Without mincing words, the new acting CJN is an embodiment of integrity, justice, truth and the rule of law.

“With Justice Olukayode Ariowoola at the helm of affairs in the judiciary, it’s safe to say Nigeria’s judiciary system is back on track and there’s no doubt about his immense ability to move the Supreme Court forward.

“The 2023 general elections are fast approaching, and many are confident that the tenure of the acting CJN will restore sanity to the judiciary. Congratulations once again, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola.”