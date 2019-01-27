NAN

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has called on all parties to abide by the legal processes, following the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The EU EOM made this known in an official statement released on Saturday.

“The EU EOM calls on all parties to follow the legal processes provided in the constitution and to respond calmly to any concerns they may have.

“The EU EOM will continue observing all aspects of the election, including the independence of the election administration, the neutrality of security agencies, and the extent to which the judiciary can and does fulfill its election related responsibilities,” it stated.

The mission also conveyed its concern about the timing of the suspension of the Chief Justice, while stating its expectations for the election process.

“The EU EOM is very concerned about the process and timing of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Walter Onnoghen.

“With 20 days until the presidential and National Assembly elections, political parties, candidates and voters must be able to have confidence in the impartiality and independence of the judicial system,” the mission said.

