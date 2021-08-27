Eagles’ veteran and Schools World Cup winner, Arthur Ebunam is making frantic efforts to get President Muhammadu Buhari reward Christ the Kings College (CKC), Onitsha the first African team to win a global soccer trophy.

Ebunam said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari I know loves soccer. I just want to tell him that CKC, Onitsha won the Schools World Cup in 1977, the first Nigerian and indeed African team to rule the world. The players deserve reward.”

CKC, captained by Nnamdi Nwokocha, won the International Schools Sports Federation Championships, Dublin ‘77 after defeating teams from Luxembourg, France, Finland, The Netherlands and Turkey and got only Presidential handshake from Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I read in the papers that President Buhari gave out houses promised the Eagles for winning the African Nations Cup in Tunisia. That’s awesome. No one is fighting for CKC 1977, world champions, first team in Africa to win such a coveted trophy”, Ebunam cried out.He feels Buhari has listening ears.

“Yes, I know the President will listen to us. Records are there. It was under him in 1984 that Nigeria won a first Olympic silver medal and that fetched the winner 40,000 US dollars. bronze medalists got 20, 000 dollars each.