Henry Akubuiro

Christ the King College Old Boys’ Association, Abuja branch, will join Catholic faithful across Nigeria on Sunday November 24, 2019, in the annual celebration of the feast of Christ the King. This is, also, the feast day celebration of one of the foremost secondary school schools in Nigeria, Christ the King College, Onitsha.

This year’s event, which will involve old boys of the college with members of their families, will commence with a High Mass at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Gwarinpa, Abuja, at 9 a.m. The feast day will be crowned with a Pubic Presentation of Sons of a Priest by the multiple award-winning author, and CKC old boy, Odili Ujubuoñu.

According to the President of CKC Onitsha Old Boys’ Association, Abuja Branch, Chief Emeka Eriobuna, “The book is a collection of testimonials of past students of the longest serving and first black principal of the college, the late Very Reverend Fr. Nicholas Chukwuemeka Tagbo, OON.

“These include Governor Willie of Obiano of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Odili, former Governor of Rivers State; Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State; Senator Mike Ajegbo, His Lordship Archbishop Valarian Okeke, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Onitsha; Hon. Justice P.N.C Umeadi former Chief Judge of Anambra State, just to mention a few.”

The book project began in 2016 shortly before the death of the old priest at the age of 87 years. The Public Presentation of the book will be done by another distinguished old boy, Mr. Cecil Osakwe, an Abuja-based lawyer and Luxury Property Developer.

Eriobuna described Sons of a Priest as “a strong emotional statement by over a hundred past students, united in their voices in proudly telling the world how a simple and humble priest sacrificed his life so that tens of thousands of ordinary boys could become leaders, influencers of society and very remarkable successes in different walks of life and around the world.

“When our branch saw the great work the author, whom we are very proud of, was embarking on we decided to partner with him,” he said, adding, “Rev. Fr. Tagbo was a man of quality and everything that bears his name goes with quality. That is why we are making this a very quality event.”

Rev. Fr. Tagbo was born in 1929 in present-day Anambra State. He graduated from the college in 1949 and was first appointed the first black principal of the Christ the King College, Onitsha, in 1963. Under his tutelage, Dr Peter Odili served as a senior prefect and several other great men earned their early leadership formation. Tagbo died in July of 2016 after a protracted illness.

Chief Eriobuna, an Estate Surveyor, opined that “this event would be attended not just by CKC greats but captains of industry, the diplomatic community, members of the media, political and party leaders and members of the clergy –who form the primary constituency of our late principal, priest, father, mentor and friend. The Book event would take place by 4 pm at the Sandralia Hotel, Jabi, Abuja, FCT.

In order to make the fame of our college last forever, we must keep ensuring that “Christ the King College stands head and shoulders above its contemporaries in academics, sports, discipline and morals. The book event, apart from celebrating our former principal, will enable us pay attention to the immediate and remote needs of our alma mater,” said Chief Eriobuna.

Christ the King College was founded in 1933 by Irish missionaries led by the then Archbishop of Onitsha, Archbishop Charles Heerey. Among the eminent products of the school are the late Rev. Fr. N.C. Tagbo himself, late Justice Chukwudifu Oputah, Justice Chuba Ikpeazu, Dominic Cardinal Ekandem, Prince Felix Esayande Akenzua, Chief Chike Ofodile, SAN, Dr. Ibe Nwoga, Justice Allagoa, Dr. Ene Henshaw, the veteran writer; John Munonye, and a host of countless others.