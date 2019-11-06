Charles Nwaoguji and Merit Ibe

CKS International has introduced new tasty chicken and beef flavours into the market at the on-going Lagos International Trade Fair.

According to the Finance controller of CKS International, Mrs. C . Uzoma, the products have been in the market. But since the company introduced the new product, powder chicken cubes, the response has been, overwhelming.

She said on the first day at the fair, the company was not surprised at the crowd trooping in and out of its stand as it shows that their customers are pleased with the products and were expressing their love.

The powder seasoning, which come in 500gm and 1kg. in terms of patronage, Uzoma said the crowd was encouraging when compared with last year’s and believed that other days would be fabulous. She noted that though the country’s economy was biting hard, the company’s good products are patronised by many. In terms of facilities at the fair complex, she said the security was encouraging