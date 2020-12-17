From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State in the 2019 governorship elections, Aminu Abdulsalam has described as ludicrous, laughable and bizarre the claim by the Aminu Wali faction of the party that they have expelled Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the party.

Speaking to Daily Sun by phone, Aminu declared that the faction, which purported to have held a state congress, Thursday, in Kano, has never been this theatrical in its efforts to seek relevance within the party.

He said that the faction led by the former Foreign Minister represented an infinitesimal number of party members to attract a response from a credible voice.

The former running mate in the highly charged governorship election in the state, accused the Wali faction of the party of working very hard for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state even as he questioned their intentions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Is this the reward for the various appointments into the positions of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and other benefits that they have been collecting from the government of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state? “ he asked.

The Chairman of Aminu Wali faction of the party in the state, Muhammad Bako Lamido had earlier in the day told journalists that they have expelled Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the party for engaging in anti- party activities.

He claimed that they were running the affairs of the party in the state when Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the party in 2018 adding that they were the authentic members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.