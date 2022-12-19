From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The media aide to the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, has flayed Sola Fasure, the media adviser to the former governor and current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over the claim that the loan incurred by his principal has been liquidated.

He described the statement credited to Fasure as reckless and unguarded.

Responding to the claim by Fasure that loans Aregbesola incurred from 2013-2017 had been liquidated, Monday, Omipidan challenged Fasure to produce records of the purported liquidation of the loans Aregbesola incurred when he was governor of the state.

He described Fasure’a claim as unfortunate, saying “this is not the first time Fasure will be dishing out lies on behalf of his principal.

“Fasure should know that the EFCC is a responsible agency and a discerning one at that. Therefore, they know facts from fiction. They will know who did what and when. This is where I find his call on the EFCC as not only irresponsible, unguarded but reckless.

“Fasure and his co-travellers are merely trying to exploit the raging political reality to spew lies to the public.

“His statement has further confirmed our position that they are working in cohort with the Adeleke and the PDP. This, further explains why the PDP government cleverly avoided publishing the dates the loans were procured.

“I challenge Fasure to publish details of how the loans were purportedly liquidated for the members of the public to analyse.

“Again, I want to reiterate that we never took any loan before or after the July 16 governorship election as being alleged by Fasure and the PDP.

“I have gone this whole hog to show that the allegations against my principal are unfounded,” Omipidan added.