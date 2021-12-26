From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as blatant lie claims by a faction of All Progressives Congress in Kano State that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed them.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that endorsement cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication in the courts.

“The Presidency wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a party, united and strong, and not of any faction,” the statement reads.