From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government yesterday debunked a claim made by a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Osun, Mr Sikiru Ayedun, that the state had received N48b from the Federal Government as refund on federal roads constructed within the state.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, in a statement described Ayedun’s claim as untrue, misleading and capable of creating disharmony, strife and bad blood within the progressive family.

He disclosed that the total contract was valued at N38b and wondered how the federal government would make a refund that was far above the contract sum.

He explained that the federal government has only paid N11.9b on the project delivered by the contractors, noting that the amount was paid in three tranches.

He said the refund was expended on four road projects inherited from the previous administration as against the claim by Ayedun that the refund was being used to pay full salaries to civil servants in the state.

Oyebamiji urged well-meaning Osun citizens to endeavour to verify all information before dissemination, to ensure a peaceful and healthy political atmosphere for all and sundry.

