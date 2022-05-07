From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has described as untrue the claim by a local newspaper ‘Osun Defender’ that the selection process which produced Prince Yunus Olalekan Akadiri from Obaara Ruling House as the new Akinrun of Ikirun has been cancelled.

The newspaper had claimed that a fresh selection process might take place for the emergence of a new Akinrun following the cancellation of the emergence of Akadiri after protests and litigations.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Rasaq Adeosun, said the government is not aware of the purported fresh selection process.

He said, ‘as far as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is concerned, we have not taken any fresh decision. Aside from the directives that we gave that the local government should go to the ruling house ordered by the court, we have not been involved in any other thing. It has not been escalated to us anyway. They are challenging the matter in court and unless the court rule otherwise, we can’t take any action.

‘We have not done anything new. I don’t know where they got that information. The state government is not aware of the claim by the newspaper,” Adeosun added.

Also, counsel to the Akinrun-elect, Galadima Muideen Adeoye, has described the claim that a fresh selection process has begun as ‘fabricated lies.’

He recalled that Justice Jide Falola of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, on December 8, 2021, dismissed a suit stopping the state government from installing Akinrun-elect, Yinusa Akadiri, and ordered the state government to commence the process for his installation.

He said, ‘all what the newspaper reported are a pack of lies. It does not exist. It is unfortunate that the newspaper could descend to be used for falsehood. The judgment of the court that dismissed the motion for stay of process on the final installation of Akinrun still stands. The court also directed the state government to begin the process for the installation of Prince Akadir and they have done the needful. It is just for the government to sign it because it has passed through the necessary stages up to the local government to the state.

‘The state government is a party in the judgement delivered by the court. The government took the necessary steps after the judgment.

‘It is unfortunate that the newspaper could allow itself to be used as an instrument to mislead the general public. All that they published were fabricated and do not exist,’ the counsel added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, had said that there are no hindrances to the installation of Akadiri as directed by the court.