It was a spectacular scenery during the maiden Art Exhibition of Clairemont School, a top range of Montessori nursery and primary school in Lagos given to building well-rounded students. Parents radiated with excitement on beholding the colourful and creative artworks of their children in grade one to six.

The artworks produced by the emerging young artists in two weeks are textile designs, mat designs with paper strip, drawing and paintings with crayon, pastel and acrylic. And the works including head, neck and hand accessories were generously displayed in the school exhibition space for the viewing and buying pleasure of parents and visitors. However, the journey to organize the school exhibition started with a mini exhibition during the last graduation ceremony in the school.

Special guest, Dr. Raphael James, General Director, Centre for Research, Information and Media Development (CRIMMD) expressed satisfaction at quality of works created by the students as well as appreciated the school management for organizing event and motivating the students to surpass expectations. He said: “It is important to expose children to Art because life is Art. There is nothing we do in life that is not art. And art is beyond painting and sculpture. If we can encourage these students at this tender age to get interested in art, it will help them in future as they grow up.

My son at the age of five started taking photographs and at the age of 15 was declared the youngest photographer in Nigeria. That feat has actually given him some believe in himself and is helping him become the man I want him to be and not one I will be scared of in the future.” He equally encouraged parents to believe in their children and give them opportunity to express themselves in the art even as hobby.

Mrs. Oby Awugosi, the Educational Director of the school explained that this Art exhibition is part the school’s commitment to building a total child who is bold to face the world. “We have a robust curriculum and we believe that a child can achieve maximally if he believes he can. We use this as our magic undertone telling every child in the school that they can do it.” She added that the proceeds from the Art auctions will be used to develop the school’s Art department and plans to make the event bigger with inter-school Art competitions.

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Mr. Chris Ekpe was full of praise for the school particularly the school art department. He noted that getting the children to do a creative exercise as this is not an easy task. However, this exhibition is just a stepping stone something greater is expected of the department in the New Year.

“I am overwhelmed with joy. It beats my imagination the fantastic works these young learners came up during our two weeks Art workshop. Even some in secondary school cannot come up with creative works as these,” expressed the fulfilled exhibition coordinating artist, Mr. Nosarime Osasame. “Some of the works have shown to me the students’ passion in Art and I am encouraged to harness their restiveness into creative abilities,” he emphasized.

Some of the happy parents who spoke to DailySun are Mrs. Patricia Martin-Osime whose children are in Grade 3 and Nursery 1 and Mrs. Tega Jinadu whose children are in Grade 5 and Grade 3. The parents who are impressed with the creative abilities of their children are grateful to the school for the positive difference it has made in their lives. Aside improvement in their academics, they maintained that their children are more expressive now than when they joined the school. Sophia Martin-Osime exhibited a flowery pattern design and Omotola Jinadu, drawing and painting of a fish and her future Toyota snail car.

