From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Susawm, has described the clamour for the creation of state police by different interest groups, nationwide as an invitation to anarchy and recipe for complete disintegration of the country.

Suswam, who represents Benue North senatorial district, said Nigeria is not ripe for state police.

“As a former governor and sitting governor then, I strongly opposed it because I know most of us don’t have the maturity to control state police. The proposal in the constitution is that governors will appoint commissioners of police. I will not be a party to that because I know the implication. That would be a recipe for the complete disintegration of the country, except we want that. As a governor, if I have state police, there is no way you come into my state and misbehave and I will not charge you for nuisance and put you in jail.

“And when it comes to election, you know that I will appoint a commissioner of police, my mother can be commissioner of police, my cousins will be divisional police officers (DPOs) here and there, and my lackeys, I will put in positions.

“So, we can’t practice state police. We should stop comparing ourselves with developed countries. Those people have gone past where we are. And so, we (should) wait until we are matured enough, then we can have state police.”

The member of the Constitution Review Committee attributed recent calls to divide the country to bad governance. He said the moment there is good governance in place, the agitations would naturally die down.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.