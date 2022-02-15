From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Late December 2021, residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, woke up to see blanket of black cloud around the skyline. At first it was dismissed as normal harmattan.

However, the harshness coupled with the black soot on the floor and in the nostrils of residents triggered panic.

Before now, Bayelsans living in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have been victims of the soot, so when it became noticeable in Yenagoa, the panic was understood. Government immediately fingered operators of illegal refineries (also known as Kpo- fire) and warned them to desist.

Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri, said: “There has been a rising situation of noticeable blanket of black soot across the skyline in Yenagoa and its environs. This problem, largely caused by illegal oil refining (Kpo-fire) and illegal bunkering in the state, not only causes environmental pollution but, greatly affects the health of residents.

“Against this background therefore, the Bayelsa State Government is issuing a stern warning to all involved in the illegal act to desist forthwith or be ready to face the consequences of their actions as government would not only destroy equipment of perpetrators and their sponsors if caught but will bring such persons to book in accordance with the law not minding age, gender or class. All local government chairmen, residents and stakeholders are therefore enjoined to report perpetrators to government.»

Investigations revealed that since Governor Nyeson Wike began the clamp down on operators of illegal refinery in Rivers State, most of them unable to cope with the heat relocated to Bayelsa where they are setting up camps.

Governor Douye Diri acting on intelligence report had cause to warn operators of illegal refineries planning to relocate to Bayelsa as a result of the clampdown in Rivers to have a rethink and steer clear:

“Whatever that happens in Rivers State is transported down here (Bayelsa). We have intelligence that most of them (operators of illegal refineries) want to move to Bayelsa.

I want to warn that Bayelsa will not condone any of those oil bunkering. Those days are over. We have moved on.

“Anyone who is planning to leave Rivers State to come and start that illicit, illegitimate, illegal business in Bayelsa State, please, have a change of mind and look elsewhere because we already have a standing committee on that from our state security council meeting and we will come down very hard on anyone that will do that illegal and illegitimate business in Bayelsa.»

Diri while decrying illegal oil bunkering activities in the state listed the health hazards including terminal illness, environmental pollution among other things. He warned traditional rulers not to allow their domains to be used for crime and criminality in any form.

Investigations indicated that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) acting on intelligence and working in collaboration with Darlon Surveillance Security Company launched a clampdown on the operators. Eighteen suspects were arrested in separate operations.

In one of the offensives at Ikeinenghenbiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government, a combined team of NSCDC operatives, marine police and soldiers arrested 13 suspects and uncovered 1000 bags of illegally refined PMS and kerosene.

Also recovered were three pumping machines and a hose which is used for the distribution of illegally refined products through wooden boats.

State spokesman of NSCDC, Assistant Superintendent Diri- Ogbere Solomon, said: “Yes the command has arrested suspects in connection with an illegal refinery.

Thirteen suspects were first arrested and we have arrested additional five. We are a law-abiding organization that respects human rights. The suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted.

“The command is battle ready to deal with those involved in the act. Because of what happened in Rivers State, they think they can pitch their tent in Bayelsa but there is no place to hide for them here.»