Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie has reacted to the election of new national executives of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) led by Bishop Wale Oke.

In a message to the PFN National Secretariat in Lagos, yesterday, by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Rev Okotie lamented that the Christian body has departed from its core values and is now a shadow of itself.

“PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise. It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette. Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment and not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists.”

Rev Okotie has, for years been critical of the activities of the successive Presidents of the PFN over alleged compromise and unethical behaviour bordering on betrayal of the Christian cause, especially in their dealings with the political leadership of the country.

Okotie has always distanced himself from the activities of Christian body, citing credibility issues.