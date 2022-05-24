From Stanley Uzoaru Owerri

The Claretian University (CUN) recently held its maiden matriculation at its Maryland campus, Nekede, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, with 70 students commencing academic pursuits in the institution.

Vice-chancellor of CUN, Reverend Father Wence Madu, in his speech, encouraged other students to enroll in the university, clarifying that the institution was not meant for seminarians alone, as speculated.

He disclosed that the school, which began academic activities in November 2021 with two departments out of the four approved for it by the National Universities Commission (NUC), has added more programmes.

While congratulating the new undergraduates, he assured parents and guardians that the school would continue to uphold the moral discipline of the university and as well make its fees affordable at all times.

Also, the VC disclosed that a special work programme has been introduced in CUN to enable the students’ work and school at the same time to reduce the financial burden on their parents.

He said, “CUN is mindful of the mindset that private and faith-based universities are not affordable to the less affluent. To ameliorate this, CUN has a cost-sharing student-work programme through which students, particularly the poor ones, can earn money to support themselves while studying at the university.”

Earlier, chancellor of CUN, Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace, Anthony Obinna, advised the students to make good use of their time and be true leaders of tomorrow.