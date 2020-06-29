Ijaw National Leader, Edwin Clark, has endorsed former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, for the vacant West senatorial district.

Media Advisor to the former governor, Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted Clark as having called on Ijaw leaders, across the country, to support Dickson for the senatorial slot in the collective interest of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta.

Clark said Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation were seriously in need of men of demonstrable character, courage, capacity and knowledge like Dickson to run for Senate.

He said the former governor possesses vast experience in leadership, the political network, and the requisite knowledge to effectively tackle the critical issues of interest to the Ijaw nation such as resource control, true federalism, restructuring and power devolution.

The elder statesman said Dickson should be backed for the senatorial slot as his antecedents have rightly portrayed him as a man of immense courage, integrity and honour who has never, for once, succumbed to intimidation.

Clark said Dickson was well-equipped and prepared to defend the interest of the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta, the South South and to collaborate with his counterparts in other parts of the country to make Nigeria a better nation.