From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Elder statesman and South-South leader Chief Edwin Clark has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the forthcoming election.

He made the announcement at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

Clark who is also the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said his endorsement of the former Anambra State governor followed a thorough examination of his plan for the country by the forum.

He noted that Obi’s pathway to sustainable development is commendable just as his desire to carry along people from the Niger Delta in his governance.

According to Clark, Nigeria must continue to be a nation where all citizens, regardless of tribe or religion, have equal opportunities.

He expressed confidence that the Peter Obi administration would do the most good for young people.

Clark, who is also the leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), said giving the opportunity for a southeasterner to lead the country will give true meaning to the former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon’s mantra after the civil war of “no victor no vanquished.”

The text of his address read thus: