Tsa, Abuja

Elder statesman and erstwhile Information Minister, Chief Edwin Clark, has described former President Shehu Shagari as a man of integrity and urged politicians to imbibe and emulate his sterling qualities.

In his condolence message, Chief Clark, who reflected on the life and times of the late former president said his death should remind Nigerians that it is possible to live together as people of one great country without antagonising ourselves, being parochial and nepotistic.

He expressed sadness over the first-elected president of Nigeria, noting that he would be remembered for his immense contributions to the political and socio-economic development of the country as well as his peaceful disposition.

In a statement in Abuja, Clark declared that Shagari “was a man of peace, well loved by the people. His humility suffused whoever was with him.

“I recall that after serving in the top echelon position as member of Federal cabinet, he went back to his local government and served as a councillor. This shows how simple and unassuming he was, not swayed by the top positions he held.

“He was honest, dedicated and incorruptible. I remember the first car used for his presidential campaign was bought for him by a Northerner from Bauchi State.

“Alhaji Shehu Shagari was very committed to his duties, focused and knew what was required. He was purposeful.”