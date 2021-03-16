From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Elder Statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark and members of his family, yesterday, received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at his Asokoro residence, Abuja.

Clark said he received the vaccine publicly “to demonstrate to people that the vaccine is safe.”

“I have taken it and I’m appealing to every Nigerian that this is the occasion to take it. When they said the vaccines were coming, there were lots of arguments everywhere, some said don’t take Johnson and Johnson, don’t take the one from America, the temperature will not be cold enough. I said which ever one you bring to this country, I will take it. Don’t neglect good health, it will affect the economy of the country.”

Clark also urged Nigerians to unite and fight the menace of insecurity.

“I pray that all Nigerians, come together to solve the problem of security in this country. We can do it. Once we put our hands together, no man can do it alone. All of us should put our heads together because we have no other country to go to,” he said.

Acting Executive Secretary FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Iwot Akpan, who administered the vaccine on Clark and family, said the board was driving the process of vaccinating the populace in FCT to ensure that the target groups that needed the vaccine had access to it.