Ben Dunno, Warri

The patriarch of the family of Chief Clark Fuludu Bekederemo, of Kiagbodo town in Burutu Local Government Area, Chief E.K.Clark, has expressed deep sorrow over the passage of his younger brother, Major Gen. Henry Clark (rtd), who died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 71.

In a statement signed by Prof C.C.Clark, made available to newsmen in Warri, the family, however, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the glorious year he spent on earth especially for meritoriously serving the nation.

According to the statement, “we announce the passing on of our beloved brother, father, and uncle, grandfather, Major General Henry Udumebraye Clark (rtd) who died suddenly at his residence in Warri on October 15, 2019.

“He was two days short of his 71st birthday. He was married with children and grandchildren.

“A younger brother of Chief (Dr) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Major General Clark had a distinguished military career in the Nigerian Army and received several honours and awards including the Forces Service Staff (FSS).”

Others were “Meritorious Service Star (MSS), Distinguished Service Star (DSS), Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). An outstanding officer and scholar, he was a graduate of several universities including Nigerian Defence Academy.”

Also, University of Kansas, USA, awarded him, Bachelor of Arts (BA), Political Science, 1983; University of Oklahoma awarded him a Master of Public Administration in 1984; he also did his doctoral course work, 1985 at University of Oklahoma, USA.

He earned a Master of Science (MSc), Strategic Studies at University of Ibadan, Nigeria in 1995 and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Public Administration, 2000 at Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria.

“He held a variety of command, staff and instructorship appointment in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Armed Forces establishments including academic registrar Nigerian Defence Academy and Director of Operations Defence Headquarters where he supervised the operations in ECOMOG, UNAMSIL, BAKASSI.”

He was the “Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Military Secretary, Army, and, his last appointment was as Commandant (Head) Infantry Corps Centre and School, Jaji.

“Funeral arrangement will be announced later.”