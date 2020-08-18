Addressing the press virtually, yesterday, Clark said the living conditions of people in the region had worsened, hence the need for government to allow the programme to continue.

Said Clark: “Just about 11 days ago, I held a press briefing advising and cautioning the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to tread cautiously on Niger Delta Affairs. I have cause to, again, advice/warn the Federal Government, to desist from anything that will truncate the fragile peace that we have in the Niger Delta region. I say this because, just yesterday, rumours were rife, that the four-man investigative panel headed by Ambas-sador A. A. Lawal, set up by the Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (retd) to look into activities of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has recommended the scrapping of the programme by December, 2020. If this is true, it will be an epic example of what we say in local parlance ‘trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am’. This is not a threat; it is stating the obvious of what will actually happen.