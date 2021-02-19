Determined to satisfy the yearnings of stylish and fashionable Nigerians, British- based shoe manufacturer, Clarks, recently launched her first shoe store in Nigeria. The store, which is tugged somewhere at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, was launched in collaboration with a famous retailer, Smartmark Limited.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos heralding the launch, Director of Smartmark Limited, retailers of Clarks shoe, John Onyeoguzoro, explained that the purpose of Clarks brand is to define comfort in movement through innovation. He stated that it will introduce itself in the market with its latest AW2 campaign tagged, ‘’Then, Now, Always.’’

According to him, the campaign celebrates the desert boot’s enduring international and cross-generation appeal. “It brought together simple design and craftsmanship to create an instant classic. The campaign combines past and present with cast of maverick creative whose tenacity and community-centric ethos embody both the brand’s rich history and its future past,’’ the Director said.

In a brief history of Clarks, he stated that it’s a British-based international shoe manufacturer and retailer founded in 1825 with over 190 years of knowledge and expertise, and has over 750 stores worldwide.

According to him, Clarks, in conjunction with Smartmark Limited, will be changing the landscape of fashion retail in Nigeria. He also described Smartmark Limited, as one of the biggest fashion retailers in Africa with Nigeria and Ghana as the flagship territories.

“The company already boasts of brands that include Nike, Adidas, Fastforward, Levis, TM Lewin, Converse, ffstores.com, Clarks and a host of others.” According to him Clarks Stores will be located in major malls and on the high streets in Nigeria, and Ghana to enable their loyal customers access the brand.

He then urged Nigerian manufacturers to ensure quality in their products, saying that such would not only attract customers, but also advance the industry. Also speaking, the Brand Manager of Smartmark Limited, Seyi Falodu, explained that the launch was necessary so as to enable their customers purchase products that would stand the test of time.