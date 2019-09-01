The Class of 2019 was officially inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in Beijing, as part of the XXI FIBA Congress.

Eleven world-class basketball personalities, eight players and three coaches, were recognized in the ceremony held at the Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng Hotel.

FIBA President Horacio Muratore said, “We are very proud to welcome all of these great basketball personalities into FIBA’s Hall of Fame. Their contributions on and off the court have helped impact our sport in the most positive way imaginable. Through their achievements, dedication and countless efforts, they have also assisted basketball’s growth across the world. My sincere congratulations go to them all for receiving this well-deserved honor.”

The ceremony was attended by Janeth Arcain, Atanas Golomeev, Alonzo Mourning, Fabricio Oberto, Jose “Piculin” Ortiz, Mohsen Medhat Warda, Natalia Hejkova and Bogdan Tanjevic.

Jan Zidek attended the ceremony for his father Jiri Zidek, who was unable to attend.

Margo Dydek was represented by her sister Katarzyna Dydek and her family, and Mou Zuoyun was represented by his daughter Mou Yili.

Upon receiving the first Hall of Fame Award for 2019 Janeth Arcain said, “This is a unique and magnificent moment for me.