From Gyang Bere, Jos
Former candidate of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), for Bassa/Jos North federal constituency of Plateau State during the 2029 election, Abdul-Majid Waziri has declared to re-contest the forthcoming bye-election following the demise of Hon. Haruna Maitala, member representing the constituency.
Hon. Maitala who was elected to represent the constituency in 2019, died in a ghastly motor accident in April, 2021 which created a vacuum on the seat.
Waziri, who indicated interest to contest the seat on Friday, vowed to pursue cultural values that will unite and create peaceful coexistence among people in the constituency.
He sympathized with the Maitala’s family and assure the constituents that confidence building, tolerance, peace building and sustainance; educational and health care delivery; effective and purposeful representation would be his guiding principles.
“having gone through the stages of consultations, I present myself to our constituency’s good people to seek your mandate to contest in the forthcoming bye-election of our constituency.
“Top on our manifesto is the sustenance of peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities within the constituency and beyond. This is important because no development can take place in a rancorous society. If voted, we shall trigger inter-communal round table discussions to strengthen relationships for effective and sustainable development.”
Waziri who contested the position in 2019 became third among the 15 candidates who vied for the Bassa /Jos North House of Representatives seat.
“As a servant to my respected constituents, I shall from time to time engage the constituents in town hall meetings, circle discussions, and consultations on issues affecting the constituents.
“This will enable me to know the plights of my constituents and to fine-tune ways in which the National Assembly and the Federal Government can come to their aid whenever the need arises. It will equally allow me to always report to my constituents and keep them abreast of the trends at the House.
” I shall always avail myself on the floor of the House to defend the interests of my constituents via petitions, motions, bills, and all other means that are within my powers and disposal.”
He lamented over the dilapidated health facilities in the constituency and said he would provide the necessary support to upgrade the facilities to enhance effective service delivery.
“Youths are the backbone of every society. Our youths are our pride. We shall engage and fully utilize the potentials of our youth by fully engaging them in governance, job and wealth creation, employment opportunities, educational supports, and de-radicalization of our youths who have been neglected and exposed to all sorts of social vices.
“We shall collaborate with various stakeholders to generate effective results in addressing our youths’ challenges in the constituency.”
Leave a Reply