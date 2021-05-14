From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former candidate of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), for Bassa/Jos North federal constituency of Plateau State during the 2029 election, Abdul-Majid Waziri has declared to re-contest the forthcoming bye-election following the demise of Hon. Haruna Maitala, member representing the constituency.

Hon. Maitala who was elected to represent the constituency in 2019, died in a ghastly motor accident in April, 2021 which created a vacuum on the seat.

Waziri, who indicated interest to contest the seat on Friday, vowed to pursue cultural values that will unite and create peaceful coexistence among people in the constituency.

He sympathized with the Maitala’s family and assure the constituents that confidence building, tolerance, peace building and sustainance; educational and health care delivery; effective and purposeful representation would be his guiding principles.

“having gone through the stages of consultations, I present myself to our constituency’s good people to seek your mandate to contest in the forthcoming bye-election of our constituency.