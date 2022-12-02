By Maduka Nweke [email protected]

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) Mr. Olayemi Shonubi, has said that classification, presentation and benchmarking of construction costs in Nigeria will go a long way in redirecting the bogus budgets put forward bybuilding construction practitoners.

Speaking during a press briefing to mark the annual Conference and General Meeting of the Association earlier this week in Lagos, Shonubi said that consistent practice in presenting the performance of construction projects globally will bring significant benefits to managing the performance of construction projects.

Shonubi noted that the driving principle and aims of International Cost Management Standards (ICMS) since inception as succinctly stated in the introduction of the ICMS1 has been to provide global consistency in classifying, defining, measuring, recording, analysing, presenting and comparing entire life cycle costs and carbon emissions of construction projects and constructed assets at regional, state, national or international level.

He said that ICMS is a high-level classification system and that globalisation of construction business has only increased the need to make this meaningful comparative analysis between countries and international organisations such as the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund, various regional development banks, non-governmental organisations and the United Nations easy.

While fielding questions on who has more responsibilities between government and private sectors in the business of infrastructure cost management within the contemporary issues and emerging trends, the NIQS President noted that because both those in the private sectors and those in government circles are the make up of government, everybody is culpable.

Shonubi noted that the theme of the year’s Annual Conference is Infrastructure Cost

Management: Contemporary Issues and Emerging Trends. Two keynote speakers (Dr. Anil Sawhney, a construction and infrastructure sector expert, and Dr. (Arc) Mike Onolememen, a former Minister of Works and Housing) will examine the theme from global and national perspectives. Other speakers, he said will discuss the global standards for Reporting and Benchmarking Construction Costs (International Cost Management Standards), transparency issues in Cost Management of Infrastructure, Cost Management of Public and Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, the Concept and Tools for effective Cost Management of Infrastructure and Managing Carbon and other Life Cycle Costs of onstruction projects.

Nigerians from various works of life have given their opinion about the completion and commissioning of the second Niger Bridge by the Federal Government with some kicking against it while others thumbing hands for the Federal Government.

According to Okonedo Gerard, a business man in Uheli, Delta State, the efforts of the Federal Government in this direction is parochial and situationally misdirected. He said,” Federal Government chose the finishing stage of the bridge to be near election time in order to use it as campaign tool. Otherwise, what has been holding them all along.

“Although, that is their ploy, I know Igbo people. They are not perturbed by this caricature being made of the bridge. I can tell you, two things are holistically wrong about their plan. One, the timing of the commissioning is wrong. It means they want to use the bridge as confirmation that Federal Government didn’t hate the Igbo and for that vote for them during this election.

“Another one is that, the area the bridge was built will make it impossible for ships to berth at the area marked for Onitsha RiverPort. The height of the bridge will not swallow any ship that comes to berth at the ‘Port’ and this will make the project bad in the sense that it will mean Ndigbo should either chose bridge or the port and they chose bridge for Ndigbo. It is exactly a Greek gift given to Ndigbo,”he stated.

Another contributor, Mr. Ogene Okaro noted that which ever one Igbo get this time, they should be happy because under Goodluck Jonathan who they wholesomely accepted and welcome, this kind of project was not carried. Whether Sea port or bridge , they did not have one before now. Ndigbo should be happy that under the current dispensation Ndigbo who did not vote for the Government in power are getting this kind of infrastructure. Is it not ridiculous to imagine? That is Nigeria for you,” he concluded.

Recently, Senator Chris Ngige hosted the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, who led a team of senior government officials to inspect the progress of work on the second Niger Bridge that is primed to link major cities in the Southeast and South south with the rest of the country. After being led on inspection of the ambitious project by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the Chief of Staff to the President, said that the second Niger Bridge has so far gulped over N400 billion but that the administration was satisfied the project would finally be delivered in October. Prof Gambari said that out of the N400 billion already spent , the previous administration committed N10 billion into the project, adding that contrary to insinuations, the project is being funded 100 percent by the Nigerian government.

