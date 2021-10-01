As part of the activities to commemorate this year’s World Clean-up Day, Rites Foods Limited recently in Lagos partnered with Sterling One Foundation, an organisation committed to the Social Development Goals (SDG) initiative.

The foundation is involved in ridding Lafiaji Beach in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics and solid waste.

The clean-up exercise was focused on the banks of the beach and the environment in Lafiaji Community.

The exercise showcased Rite Foods’ commitment to intensifying awareness on proper waste disposal and separation from source for the purpose of recycling the plastics as measures of eradicating the hazards caused by these wastes.

The initiative was embarked upon by volunteers, staff members of the leading food and beverage company and the partners, as well as residents in the community who picked up and removed waste from the environment, thereby making it healthier for habitation.

The Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, restated the company’s resolve in ensuring environmental protection and cleaner aquatic space, and reinforcing consciousness on responsible waste management which would help in reducing dangers caused by it.

Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, said the partnership with Rite Foods was mutual, and has given both parties opportunity to contribute and advance the course on waste collection, pollution-free and healthy environment.

It is estimated by statistics that by year 2050, if we as a people don’t take precautions, our aquatic space will be taken over by plastics and other waste materials, therefore, it is of paramount importance that we take responsibility and Clean-up the environment often because of the obvious consequences. Therefore, at the Sterling One Foundation, we believe strongly that commitment to the SDGs across board is no longer an option and we are excited at the opportunities the future presents, Ibekwe noted.

Ibekwe, also affirmed that by this laudable support from the market leader in the carbonated soft drink segment, with the 12 Bigi variants, Fearless energy drink, and sausages, it is wise for us as Nigerians to always patronize our Brands, because Rite Foods’ products is ours and it is here to stay

In his remark, Representative of Lafiaji Community, Orire Shola, expressed his satisfaction with the exercise and commended Rite Foods and its partner for keeping to their vision of making Lagos and the Beaches cleaner, especially with plastics collection which can be recycled for other valuable purposes.

“Rite Foods has taken its clean-up programme to an admirable height, and l hope the community will practice what has been learnt on proper waste disposal,” he stated.

While eulogizing both organizations, the community representative whose residents also participated, affirmed, “It is a good thing, and that is why we have lent our support to it. I applaud the efforts of Rite Foods and Sterling One Foundation for the positive steps taken in making the World Clean-up Day memorable.

