From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The presidential flagbearer of New Life Democratic Party (NLDP), Me. Emeka Obiagwu has said that the best way to handle bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements who operate from the forests is to clear and turn those forests into farm settlements across Nigeria.

Emeka said this in Nnewi, Anambra State, when he visited the town to tell the people why he wanted to be president of Nigeria.

According to him, he was coming to address the issues of Injustice, corruption and imbalance with the fear of God which he identified as the bane of the nation’s progress and development.

He said his political party would soon make significant impacts across the length and width of Nigeria with ideologies that would be different from the practice of current breed of politicians in Nigeria.

Dr Emeka described NLDP as a people-oriented political party whose policies were based on government for the people and people for the government with welfare of the citizens being paramount.

On the issue of security, the gospel preacher turn politician came up with the idea that since bandits, terrorists and other violent criminals operate from the forests in many parts of the country, Federal Government should assist the States to turn the forests in their areas to farm settlements.

He said that this would not only chase out the hoodlums from their hideouts in the forests, but also create employment opportunities for teeming youths including the criminals themselves. He said that the youths were already disenchanted.

“What political leaders are doing now in Nigeria is focusing on infrastructural development while human capital or human development is neglected. Human development is very essential. We have to look at the educational system which has failed. It has to be reorganized, looking at a new curricula to produce a productive labour force,” he said.

Dr Emeka said that he was not happy about what was happening in religious sector.

He said: “If you look at what is going on, there is a misconception about Islam or Muslem religion. Muhammed never taught that blasphemy of his name should attract death penalty or punishment.

“He never taught that. But some teachers of that religion have really led the followers to misunderstand the teachings of Muhammed or Islam. The religion is not about violence.

It is about brotherhood. These things can be corrected through educational process. So, whether you are a Christian or Moslem, we can live together and co-exist.

